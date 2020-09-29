Coronavirus carrier coughs at police checkpoint

Bnei Brak coronavirus carrier questioned at checkpoint and admitted being carrier; he was fined for breach of isolation and sent home.

A 67-year-old coronavirus carrier, a resident of Bnei Brak, drove a vehicle and reached a police checkpoint on Jabotinsky Street in the city.

In addition to the driver, there were two other people in the vehicle. As the vehicle approached the checkpoint, the driver began to cough, and when asked by police, he said that he had been diagnosed as a carrier of the virus.

The officers issued a citation to the driver for breach of isolation and he was taken to his home.

The police said: "We view seriously this case in which a citizen endangered public health in violation of the guidelines and regulations as set forth and which are intended to fight the virus and interrupt the chain of infection."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz today visited Bnei Brak and arrived at a station that tests without need for a referral operated by MDA and the Home Front Command.

Gantz then visited the Orchot Torah yeshiva, and discussed with the coronavirus commissar of the haredi community Maj. Gen. Roni Noma and Maj. Gen. Miki Edelstein efforts to keep yeshivas in the coronavirus hotels format and prevent the return of patients staying in yeshivot to their homes during the yeshiva vacation.

At the end, Minister Gantz said: "I welcome the excellent cooperation between the Home Front Command, MDA, and the Bnei Brak Municipality. But another collaboration that is critical is with the citizens themselves. I call on everyone to obey the instructions, to answer the questions properly. Understand, when you hide information - someone is hurt by it."

The Defense Minister stressed: "Everyone must take personal, broad responsibility, be tested, obey instructions, and together we will overcome this challenge."