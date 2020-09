A nine-month-old baby has been stung in Yitzhar, Samaria.

A nine-month-old baby boy has been stung in the arm by a scorpion in the community of Yitzhar in Samaria. The baby is reportedly in serious and unstable condition.

MDA responders and paramedics treated the baby at the scene and transported him to Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The family requests that the public pray for the recovery of their son: Yeira’eh Ori ben Yael (יֵרָאֶה אוֹרִי בן יעל).