'COVID-19 is dangerous for everyone, act responsibly'

Chief of shadow coronavirus cabinet claims everyone infected with the coronavirus will die or suffer serious long-term illness.

Attorney Meir Rubin, who heads the shadow coronavirus cabinet, dubbed the ‘Civilian Coronavirus Cabinet’, which was formed by MK Naftali Bennett in July, spoke with Kan earlier this month about the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

Rubin said the virus poses a serious threat to the entire population, not just people in high-risk groups, pointing to long-term effects of the virus, or “chronic coronavirus”.

He claimed that the current death toll does not reflect the likely total human cost of the virus, arguing that the long-term effects will be far more severe than the short-term effects, comparing the coronavirus to the AIDS/HIV epidemic.

“In the first year of the AIDS epidemic there were no deaths. It took years for the first person to die from AIDS.”

Rubin claimed that within the next few years, most people who have been infected with the coronavirus will either die or suffer from serious, debilitating chronic illnesses. This, Rubin continued, includes even people who had only mild cases of the virus.

Rubin did not cite medical sources which back up his claim that most people infected with the virus will die or suffer severe long-term effects within several years of the infection, but did refer to a July 15th report by the government’s National Information and Knowledge Center on the Coronavirus.

However, the report provided no evidence for the claim, noting only a number of reports that some coronavirus patients suffered symptoms even after recovering from the virus itself.

The report cited a research paper published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) which found that 87% of patients studied who had suffered from acute cases of the coronavirus reported persistence of at least one symptom two months after the infection.

The most common symptoms reported by the patients in the study group were fatigue (53%), shortness of breath (43%), and joint pain (27%).