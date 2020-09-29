Trump receives third nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

President Trump nominated a third time for Nobel Peace Prize, with four Australian law professors citing the Abraham Accords.

President Donald Trump has received a third nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for, among other things, his work in promoting peace in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, a group of four Australian law professors nominated Trump for the prize, citing the “Trump Doctrine” of foreign policy.

One of the four professors, David Flint, appeared on SkyNews Australia over the weekend to discuss the nomination.

Flint called Trump’s handling of foreign affairs “something extraordinary”, lauding the US president’s non-interventionist policies.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America, and nothing solved in the countries in which it is carried on. So he’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.”

Flint also cited the Trump administration’s role in brokering peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain; as well as Trump’s decision to withdraw from the controversial 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“He’s withdrawn from the ridiculous agreement which Obama made which allowed the Mullahs to obtain an enormous amount of money from America… which they invested in terrorism and which allowed them to develop nuclear weapons.”

“He is really producing peace in the world in a way which none of his predecessors did.”

Earlier this month, Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the UAE-Israel peace agreement.

The nomination was later seconded by a Swedish lawmaker.