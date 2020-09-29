Knesset to discuss restricting demonstrations

Constitution Committee to discuss possibility of restricting demonstrators to a distance of up to one kilometer from their homes.

The Knesset will resume on Tuesday the discussion regarding the possibility of restricting the right to demonstrate during the lockdown that was announced for the Tishrei holidays.

The Knesset Constitution Committee will discuss an amendment to the Coronavirus Act aimed at limiting the demonstrations to a range of just one kilometer from a place of residence, and limiting those that take place to capsules.

A discussion held on the issue last Friday did not lead to results, due to thousands of reservations that were submitted by the opposition and alongside them many reservations from Likud members who sought to tighten the restrictions on demonstrations.

The Likud has already announced that they will remove the demand to tighten the restrictions, but the opposition will continue to try to ensure the proposal is not approved.

Blue and White, meanwhile, has agreed to advance the proposal, but significant pressure is being exerted on party members in an attempt to get them to withdraw from the agreement.