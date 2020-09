IDF soldiers arrest four Palestinian Arab terrorists who planned to throw firebombs at Jews.

Firebomb found on the body of the terrorists

IDF soldiers on Monday evening arrested four Palestinian Arab terrorists near the community of Elon Moreh in Samaria. The four had been planning to throw firebombs at Jews.

IDF lookouts identified the terrorists near the village of Azmut. IDF fighters who arrived at the scene launched a procedure that included firing into the air, and arrested the suspects on whom firebombs were seized.

The four terrorists were taken for questioning by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).