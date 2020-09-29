Pompeo discusses Abraham Accords with Saudi Foreign Minister

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisalbin Farhan and discussed the Abraham Accords

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisalbin Farhan yesterday (Sunday) and discussed with him, among other issues, the recent agreements signed between Israel and the two gulf states - United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

"Good to speak with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisalbin Farhan", Pompep tweeted, "We discussed the Abraham Accords, and I thanked him for Saudi Arabia’s work to advance peace in the south of Yemen".

"Looking forward to a productive Strategic Dialogue in October", Pompeo concluded.

