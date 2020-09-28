Hatzalah treats 1,537 people on Yom Kippur

United Hatzalah volunteers and ambulance teams treated 1,537 patients over the course of Yom Kippur. The organization's medical teams participated in 22 CPRs, and 124 cases of fainting and dehydration. The volunteers were also dispatched to cases of motor-vehicle-accidents and 237 cases of contusions many of them as a result of bicycle accidents. United Hatzalah volunteers also assisted in two home births over the holiday.

In addition, dozens of volunteers from the organization stayed at "Corona Hotels" over the holiday as part of a joint project with the IDF Home Front Command and treated those who were residing at the hotels for injuries and illnesses. The volunteers stayed in "green zones" in the hotels and were equipped with full protective gear. One example of this was United Hatzalah EMT Yossi Refaeli who resided at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem, where 950 Corona patients are residing. Over the course of the holiday, he treated 15 of them who were feeling ill over the course of the fast.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer summarized the activities of the volunteers and said "Every year the volunteers of United Hatzalah treats hundreds of sick and injured people over the course of the Yom Kippur. This year, due to the Coronavirus, we added to our mission providing care for hundreds of medical emergencies at Corona Hotels across Israel. This additional activity required a different style of preparation as well as protective gear and training of the volunteers in order to make sure that they were adequately equipped to provide the response that was needed. In a true sign of brotherhood, all of the ambulance shifts from Sunday afternoon and onward in Jerusalem were carried out by Muslim volunteers from east Jerusalem who provided the emergency medical response to residents of the entire city so that the Jewish volunteers could focus on the holiday and on their prayers."