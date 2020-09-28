Trump announces expansion in US coronavirus testing capability

Trump: 'In a short period of time, my administration has built the most advanced testing system in the world.'

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed across the country to assist states in re-opening economies, schools nationwide. 50 million will be distributed to nursing homes and to other vulnerable populations.

Coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir demonstrated a rapid point-of-care coronavirus test, with results available in about 15 minutes.

Officials said these tests are a "game-changer" and are being distributed to states now.

The rapid tests, which deliver results in 15 minutes, will come from a previously announced supply of 150 million tests ordered from Abbott Laboratories. Teachers and parents would be able to test their children on a weekly basis.

6.5 million tests will go out this week and a total of 100 million tests will be distributed to governors based on state population over the next several weeks, Trump announced.

President Trump said: "In a short period of time, my administration has built the most advanced testing system in the world.

"Lockdowns can be very harmful, and we have too many states that are locked down right now. The governors are — nobody knows what the governors are doing, actually."