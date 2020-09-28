No handshakes at Trump-Biden debate

Presidential candidates to forgo tradition of shaking hands at start of debate during first debate tomorrow night.

There will be no handshakes at the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden tomorrow night.

The decision to forgo the longstanding tradition was made in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced.

“Upon entering the stage, President Trump will be standing at a podium on the right side of the stage looking out at the audience, and former Vice President Biden will be standing at a podium to the left side of the stage looking out at the audience,” CPD official Peter Eyre told reporters Monday.

The debate will be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. It will begin at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The handshaking tradition was previously broken in 2016, when Trump and then-rival Hillary Clinton did not shake hands at the start of their second and third presidential debates.