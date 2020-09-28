'We have to release patients to make room for new ones'

The director of the coronavirus department at Ichilov Medical Center, Dr. Guy Hoshen, says that the medical center is well aware of the surge in coronavirus morbidity.

"We have a higher occupancy rate than usual, around 95%. The effort is definitely increasing. The number of patients in serious condition has increased and so has the number om ventilators, and we feel the load here. Many of the patients are 60-70 or older, and a minority are younger. We see patients with difficult and complex situation," Dr. Hoshen said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"Something has definitely changed. In the last few days, occupancy has risen. We are also seeing an increase in the number of applicants and we are really required to fight for the evacuation and release of patients to various settings, such as hotels. We are doing intensive work with the Home Front Command and the Ministry of Health, and we are really fighting for releases to make room for the next patients who come," he explained.

"One of the reasons I'm here at the moment is to release more patients to various non - hospital settings, to make room. In addition, another coronavirus ward will open in the coming days. Just a few days ago we turned our intensive care unit into a corona intensive care unit containing approx. "18 beds, and we plan to open another ward in the next two weeks, so the hospital is definitely preparing for the increase in Corona patients' occupancy," Dr. Hoshen added.

When asked how other types of patients are being treated, he answered: "It is a very big challenge that we are facing. Our goal and policy is to try and continue to run all the elective and non-elective activity that is not from the coronavirus of the hospital. As long as we are able to give this service we will provide it. Tomorrow In the morning, we will see how we cope, but at the moment we are definitely prepared."