Watch: Presidential advisor Dr. Scott Atlas explains T-cell immunity Presidential advisor explains T-cell immunity, saying evidence suggests T-cell immunity is why fewer people are susceptible to COVID-19. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Lymphocyte, closeup view of T-cell Dr. Atlas explains T-cell immunity on Ingraham Angle tonight, stating evidence suggests T-cell immunity: - comes from prior coronaviruses - is the reason children are less affected by COVID-19 - is more important than antibodies - is why fewer people are susceptible to COVID-19



