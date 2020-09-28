Netanyahu answers questions: 'I prayed outside'

PM takes questions from citizens on Facebook, says if all Israelis obey health rules Israel will defeat the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu participated in a live discussion on Facebook following the end of the Yom Kippur fast Monday night in which he answered questions from citizens.

In his opening remarks, Netanyahu spoke about the outdoor Yom Kippur prayers which he attended, and said that if all Israeli citizens were careful to wear a mask, the morbidity would decrease significantly. "If we all abide by the rules, within ten days we will see results."

Before Yom Kippur, the Prime Minister held a series of discussions during which it was determined that the health system will present an action plan tomorrow for the treatment of 1,500 coronavirus patients in serious starting on October 1.

"Citizens of Israel, I am proud of the public who took responsibility and kept the guidelines on Yom Kippur. We continue to work around the clock to stop the coronavirus plague in Israel," Netanyahu said.

"This includes preparing the health system for the winter, advocacy and enforcement efforts to ensure people wear masks and maintain social distancing, a slow and gradual transition to a coronavirus routine with rapid tests, protection of the elderly and many other steps. The steps we have set are: 1. Closure. 2. Gradual transition to a coronavirus routine with rapid testing. 3. Vaccination. I ask everyone who builds a sukkah for the holiday to do so with a mask and according to all the rules of social distancing. Together we will beat the coronavirus."