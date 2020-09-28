Congressional candidate Julie Hall, an Air Force Colonel (ret.) who loves America

This week I had the honor to interview Julie Hall, who is running for a Congressional seat in Massachutts’ 4th district. I would like to introduce you to her.

Q:Hi Julie, can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and your campaign?

A: Sure. My name Is Julie Hall. I am running for Congress in the 4th district of Massachusetts. I am unapologetically pro-American and determined to defend American values. My platform is running on a few key issues: maintaining law and order, promoting American entrepreneurship, school choice for parents, a strong relationship with Israel, and combating the scourge of antisemitism. Above all else, I believe in small government by the people for the people.





Q:Why did you decide to run for Congress?

A: My life has been focused on service to country, community and state. In addition to 9 years of municipal governing, I served our nation for over 30 years and retired as a Colonel in the Air Force. My education, world-wide experience, passion to defend the constitution, maintain our freedom and rights and preserve opportunity for achievement has prepared me for this next step. I have tried to prepare myself well to serve our District in the United States Congress.

I felt that the working-class family values in general were not being represented fairly and equitably in this District. I believe we in Congressional District 4 deserves a voice for law, order and an advocate for safe neighborhoods for our children and families, quality schools and a healthy economy where we can pursue a great career. These are the values I grew up with when I was a young girl





Q:You once ran for a post in the 2nd District, can you tell me a little about that?

A:Yes I ran for City Councilor at Large in the City of Attleboro. In my first time out, I had the most votes out of all my 11 running mates. I also ran for State Representative for the Second Bristol District. Interesting the 2nd Bristol District is a smaller area than what I had to cover for City Councilor At Large so I already had name recognition and support within that District.

Q:What will you do differently than your opponent Jake Auchincloss?





A: Unlike my opponent I’m not a professional politician, in fact I am the furthest thing from it. I am an ordinary person, I don’t come from a wealthy, famous family, but I come from a good solid middle-class family - those that form the backbone of Massachusetts, those people that get up every day to work to take care of their families and who struggle to get ahead. The people most negatively impacted by increased taxes.

I would not raise taxes- I would work to lower taxes, keep the interest rates low and try to legislatively remove barriers that are keeping individuals and businesses from growing and prospering.

I believe in law and order and support of any responsible and ethical law enforcement officer that wears a uniform and puts their life in danger to protect others.

My opponent wants to “re-allocate funds” from his council’s police budget- I was also on my City Council –re-allocate is simply another word for Defund.

I will focus on representing what is best for my district. I am less concerned with parties or labels, but more with our shared dreams and values; a safe environment to raise our children, quality school systems and a healthy economy with job opportunities to earn a decent living wage.

Q: What major problems are impacting the 4th district that you want to address and fix?

A: Major problems impacting my district are, again, everything I am running on. I will be able to address those issues by drawing from past experiences during my lifetime. I was raised in a middle-class family, right here; in this very district. My household was composed of my parents and my six siblings; suffice it to say, money was very tight. I learned how to stretch a dollar at a very young age. My early experience and lessons in budgeting have remained relevant through my career as a Chief Medical Officer, where I oversaw one of the largest taxpayer funded medical systems.

In an air force career that spanned over three decades, and at a time when the military wasn’t as welcoming to women, I ascended all the way to the rank of Colonel. My success as a Colonel attributes to my ability to unify and to lead. Past experience creating cohesion among soldiers from diverse backgrounds has provided me the skills paramount to unifying my diverse constituents. I intend to draw from my past service to build a better future in public service.

Law and order is one of my top priorities. I believe I provide a unique and valuable perspective on this issue. [Proudly, she related to me] that Massachusetts has been ahead of the curve on reforming the police. Thus far the State has banned chokeholds, invested in more extensive training, and taken measures to increase police accountability. I am a strong advocate for more money, more training, and equal justice under the law; I will ensure the district I represent is safe for the people I will serve.

Q: There has been a rise of antisemitism all over the United States, Massachusetts included. How is your campaign going to address this?

A: The fourth district is home to many Jewish constituents, including a Holocaust survivor who expressed to me that she feared the current situation for American Jews was eerily reminiscent of pre-Nazi Europe. On the matter of antisemitism, I am aware of the rise and am prepared to work with anyone on either side of the aisle to address it. And I will always protect my constituents and all Americans from antisemitic harassment and violence.

[When asked if she would have voted yes on the September 16th motion to include antisemitism as a form of discrimination under the Equity and Inclusion Act, without hesitancy, she responded,“Yes!”.The majority of House Democrats opposed the motion.]

Q:Where do you stand on the Israeli/ Palestine Conflict? What is your opinion on our alliance with Israel?

A: As a congressional candidate I stand committed to a strong American-Israeli alliance.

After three peace deals last week, the alliance between the United States and Israel has been a hot topic of debate. I fully support a strong Israel-US alliance and appreciate the unique security challenges that Israel faces. I am, at this point, a supporter of a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs, but am very insistent on a solution firmly conditioned on the complete recognition of Israel and a total cessation of terrorism.

Summing up, Republican Congressional Candidate Julie Hall is a true patriot, a friend of Israel and an ally to American Jews. In order to make America better than before she knows: there must be law and order, proper healthcare, small business need us, and that the Israel- U.S alliance can never falter. She is a true ally to all Americans. In a time of need for the Jews, it’s important we have congress members who can acknowledge that antisemitism is on the rise and it must be called out whenever it rears its ugly head.





