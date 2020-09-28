33 COVID-19 deaths over Yom Kippur

Death toll from coronavirus now just below 1,500, 763 patients are in serious condition and 208 are on ventilators.

33 people died from the coronavirus over Yom Kippur, the Health Ministry reported Monday night,

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose to 1,499.

763 patients in serious condition, 208 of whom are on ventilators. 287 patients are in moderate condition.

3,426 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed on Sunday, decline from last week when over eight thousand cases were diagnosed on certain days. However, the number of tests which were carried up was much lower due to the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday.

14.2% of tests yielded positive results.

Prime Minister Netanyahu warned that Israel could see the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition double in the coming days to 1,500.