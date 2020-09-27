Trump demands drug test for he and Biden

US President again suggests that he and Democratic presidential nominee should be tested for drugs before upcoming debate.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be tested for drugs before the upcoming debate between the two candidates, The Hill reports.

Trump has in the past accused Biden of having used drugs to improve his public performance.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Trump has put out multiple calls for the candidates to take drug tests ahead of the debate. The first debate will take place Tuesday in Cleveland, after the University of Notre Dame pulled out as host due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment.

