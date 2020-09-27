Two Lebanese soldiers killed by terrorists, army says

Two Lebanese soldiers killed by terrorists in Arman-Minyeh in the north of the country.

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed by "terrorists" overnight in the north of the country, the Lebanese army said on Sunday, according to AFP.

"Terrorists in a car opened fire on the guards of an army post in the locality of Arman-Minyeh... Two soldiers were killed, in addition to one terrorist," the army said in a statement.

"The other terrorists fled," the statement said, adding the army had launched an operation to track them down.

The incident comes amid an ongoing operation to locate a cell involved in the recent killing of four soldiers and three other people.

The Lebanese army said on Friday that it had detained a suspect in the killing of the four soldiers in the Hilane-Zgharta area east of the northern port city of Tripoli.

On Tuesday, a loud explosion occurred in the village of Ein Kana in southern Lebanon. State media reported the blast occurred at a Hezbollah-owned site. The circumstances of the explosion are unknown.

In early August, a powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. At least 170 people were killed in the incident and more than 6,000 injured. The blast occurred at a warehouse containing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate.

Subsequent reports said that Hezbollah received from Iran many supplies of ammonium nitrate, the same substance that caused the massive explosion in Beirut’s port.

While most Lebanese authorities say the explosion was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has hinted that the blast may have been caused by a bomb or other “external interference.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)