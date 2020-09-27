Gantz: I ask you - do not lend your hand to division and hatred

Ahead of Yom Kippur, Defense Minister calls for unity in the fight against the coronavirus.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday published a statement on the occasion of Yom Kippur.

“On the eve of Yom Kippur, I ask for a moment to deviate from my custom and not just talk about the coronavirus.”

“I want to think for a moment about them, about those heroes who fought with heroism and courage, which cannot be described in words, and saved the State of Israel from extinction 47 years ago.”

“This year, unlike on Memorial Day, the families of the victims of the Yom Kippur War will be able to ascend to the graves and commemorate the memory of the fallen. The heroes. According to the rules, according to the limitations that the coronavirus dictates to us.”

“I think of those warriors, who just left everything in one moment, and went out to fight, those who fasted and those who did not. Those who are religious and those who are secular. Leftists and rightists. It did not matter to anyone when the order was received.”

“Today, 47 years later, the IDF is the strongest army in the Middle East, but many security challenges lie ahead. There are those who have not yet come to terms with our being here, and being here forever.”

“On this Yom Kippur we face a disappearing enemy, whom we do not know enough about, an enemy who does not differentiate between the battlefront and the home front, who hurts everything he can.”

“And those young people who protected us 47 years ago now need us to protect them from the virus that endangers them most.”

“The difficult discourse that has been taking place here in recent days, a discourse of division and hatred, hurts me on an indescribable level. After all, in such difficult moments, as we are experiencing now, it is not the split that has saved us but the partnership and the common war against an enemy. Solidarity, friendship.”

“I ask you - do not lend your hand to division, baseless hatred and violent discourse. If someone next to you is promoting this, stop them. No more discourse of demonstrations and prayers. No more of the discourse of ‘us and them’. But a discourse of partnership of destiny and common war.”

“Once we put the disputes aside, and focus as one society on one fight - to eliminate the virus from within us, we will succeed. There will be more difficulties, there will be more bumps on the road, but we will win. Just as this nation has overcome every challenge it has faced.”

“Gmar Chatima Tova and an easy fast for everyone.”

“May we be worthy of our parents, our children, our country.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)