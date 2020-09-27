Report: Yehudah Glick to run for president

Temple Mount activist and ex-MK reportedly laying groundwork for presidential bid, after Reuven Rivlin's term expires next year.

Former Likud MK and Temple Mount activist Yehudah Glick is planning to run for president of Israel, according to a report by the Hebrew-language news outlet Zman Yisrael.

Glick, who served as an MK from 2016 to 2019, is currently laying the groundwork for a presidential run in the Knesset, the report said.

The former MK reportedly lobbied a number of right-wing lawmakers to back his campaign.

The Knesset will vote for the next president in 2021, before the term of the incumbent president, Reuven Rivlin, ends next summer.

“Over Rosh Hashanah I sat with myself for two whole days and decided I will run for the job,” Glick told the lawmakers, according to the report.

“I miss the days when we were a model society, a society of solidarity, when we strove to be a light unto the nations rather than fighting and hating one another.”

Glick has refused to comment on the report.