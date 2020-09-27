When does the fast start?

The Yom Kippur fast begins at sunset tonight and will last until three stars come out tomorrow night.

The fast will begin at 5:53 PM in Jerusalem and end at 7:04 PM tomorrow night. In Tel Aviv the fast will begin at 6:08 PM and end at 7:06 PM tomorrow night. In Haifa, the fast will begin at 5:59 PM and end at 7:05 tomorrow night. In Be'ersheva, the fast will begin at 6: 11 PM and end at 7:05 PM tomorrow night.

To check the beginning and ending times of the fast in hundreds of locations in Israel and around the world, click here .