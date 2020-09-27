Office of the Chief Rabbi

We will be praying from the depths of our hearts and at the same time, God is calling upon us to do the most we can.

I am delivering this sermon primarily for those of you who will not be able to attend synagogue on this fast day.

Best wishes for a shana tova.

...It seems that we are nothing. When this pandemic started, humanity was at a longtime high. People thought we are everything, but no matter who we are, from world leaders down, we have had to retreat into our homes....

...Our lives are on the line and we haven't yet got a solution...

We will cry out to G-d: All the mighty people are nothing before you...people who usually know everything, right now they know nothing...

Rabbi Simcha Bunim would carry two bits of paper with him. One the words of Abraham: I am but dust

The other piece of paper said, from the Mishna: This world was created for me.

...In the past half year we have had extraordinary achievements, people who put their lives on the line to help others.. so many of us would just love to hug our children and grandchildren...but so many have understood the needs of the time...our Rabbis and Rebbetzins have led from the front.

You are incredible.

...In times of trouble, says the rabbi of Be'er Yaakov, interpreting the pasuk

רבות מחשבות בלב איש ועצת ה' היא תקום

Man tries to think. But Hashem says - get up and do something!...as God said to Moses at the Red Sea..

...We will be praying from the depths of our hearts...At the same time, God is calling upon us to play our part....

Together we will do this...emerge into post covid time... empowered to experience a bright future.