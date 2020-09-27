Watch: Disinfecting synagogues before Yom Kippur

In preparation for Yom Kippur, the IPM disinfection company disinfected many synagogues to allow limited and safe prayers for worshipers in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

Gil Zeifer, Vice President of the IPM company, stated: "In light of the emerging outline in which synagogues will operate on a limited basis during Yom Kippur, many synagogues have ordered disinfection to allow their worshipers to feel safer."

"We disinfect all surfaces in the synagogue where the virus may be found and promise worshipers that they will enter a clean place without fear of the coronavirus. However, it is important to note that contagion can occur between worshipers and they must follow the guidelines, including distancing and masking."