Decreased air pollution amid coronavirus

Significant drop in air pollution levels recorded over summer months due to decreased activity during coronavirus pandemic.

A significant decrease in air pollution was recorded in Israel over the months of June, July, and August, according to air quality data published this morning on Kan News.

At most air monitoring stations, the average concentrations of pollutants for the summer period in 2020 were low compared to the average from 2015-2019.

The monitoring stations, located in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Rishon Lezion, Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva and Haifa, monitored for nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere.

The decrease in air pollution began with the first lockdown over the Passover holiday.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel stated that the government should work to find solutions to keep air pollution levels low in the coming years when there are no restrictions on public activity due to a global pandemic.