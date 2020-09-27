Journalist Yinon Magal tests positive for COVID-19

"I have coronavirus. I am fortunate in that my fever is almost gone and I feel much better."

Journalist and former MK Yinon Magal announced on Saturday night that he had contracted the coronavirus.

"Well, the result has arrived: I have coronavirus. I am fortunate in that my fever is almost gone and I feel much better and I hope it's behind me. The bad part is that I need to be in isolation for another two weeks and the rest of the family, the wife and children, are not permitted to leave the house either. In short, those who do not feel well should get tested immediately and may the entire people of Israel be healthy, Amen," he wrote.

The Ministry of Health updated on Saturday night that the death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has risen to 1,441. This is an increase of 29 patients since Friday afternoon.

17% of the tests conducted during the day were positive, and the number of new confirmed cases as of midnight stands at 4,174. Of the 68,122 active cases in Israel, 200 are connected to respirators and 728 are in serious condition.

On Friday, an official at the World Health Organization warned that the global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic.

“Unless we do it (take concerted action) ... the number you speak about (2 million deaths) is not only imaginable, but sadly very likely,” Mike Ryan, head of the UN agency’s emergencies program, told a briefing.