New York registers more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

More than 1,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day on Saturday, marking the first time since June 5 the state has seen a daily number that high, The Associated Press reported.

The number of positive tests reported daily in the state has been steadily inching up in recent weeks, a trend possibly related to increasing numbers of businesses reopening, college campuses reopening and children returning to school.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday there were 1,005 positive cases tallied on the previous day, Friday, out of 99,953 tests, for a 1% positive rate.

From late July through the start of September the state was seeing an average of around 660 people test positive per day. In the seven-day period that ended Friday, the state had averaged 817 positive tests per day.

Cuomo aide Gareth Rhodes stressed Saturday that the new positive-case number came out of nearly 100,000 tests, compared to about 60,000 tests daily in June.

That number of daily positive tests in a state of more than 19 million people still puts New York in a much better position than many other states. Florida, for instance, reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to AP.

While New York is in a far better situation than in April, when the number of positive tests per day routinely topped 9,000, the uptick has been a cause for concern. In New York City, health officials have sounded alarms about a rising number of cases in certain neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens where many private religious schools opened for in-person instruction in early September, warning that those communities could see severe restrictions on public gatherings reinstated if current trends continue.

Public school students in New York City's elementary, middle and high schools are set to resume in-person instruction next week.

The US coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 6.8 million people are known to have been infected in the US, more than in any other country.