Justice Minister asserts haredim are to blame for COVID-19

Avi Nissenkorn: Reason for coronavirus is something that started in the haredi and Arab population, but is now in the entire country.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn asserted in an interview on Channel 12 News on Saturday that the haredi public is to blame for the coronavirus.

"The demonstrations are not the reason for the coronavirus. The reason for the coronavirus is an event that incidentally started in the haredi and Arab population, but now it is in the entire country. It must be stopped," he said.

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) said in response, "So what are you really saying, Mr. Minister of Demonstrations, that the coronavirus is the fault of the haredim and the Arabs? Shame on you! You and your friends are unable to take responsibility and put an end to these demonstrations for two weeks. Unlike you, we as representatives of the religious sector said that synagogues should be closed on the holiest day for the Jewish people only because of the fact that sanctity of life comes first."

The Minister of Justice was quick to clarify, "I have always respected every person. If I was misunderstood, I was referring to the fact that the focal points of the outbreak two weeks ago were in certain cities and now they are all over the country. It is too bad that there are those who are trying to distort my intention. The coronavirus does not differentiate between sectors. Instead of dividing, it would be better that on the eve of Yom Kippur we all focus on cooperation in the fight against the crisis."