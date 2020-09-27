Paolo Aliatis and the keys to a successful UK business



Despite operating around the world, London is a paradise for a business nomad like myself. Paolo Aliatis has had business ventures in South America, USA, Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Finland, Macedonia, Estonia, Portugal and in his opinion believes that the UK is business paradise. As a system, the UK is extremely easy and pro-entrepreneurial. You can incorporate a company for less than £20 and the process is logical and straightforward.

As long as you have one address, £20, an email, a name and a date of birth you can incorporate a company in the UK and this can be the start of your business life.

The UK does not require you to incorporate a business for you to operate though, and you can operate as a sole trader; under your personal name with minimal formalities - until you have to start invoicing and generating income, when it becomes a bit more formal.

Thus, self-employed schemes compared to other European schemes are very simple. You have potentially a number of months to inform the Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), who collect taxes in the UK that you have been operating as self-employed. As long as you have a bank account, you can start in business.

Paolo Aliatis in London and the UK

London has an incredible amount of business accelerators and start-up supports. Governmental, private, trust foundations and more, which, in reality will allow anybody who is committed to starting a business to be able to start and find support and you will not find the same level and support in most of the other countries of the world. Thus, Aliatis’ understanding and insights of and into the UK as a business heaven.



Then comes launching your business, recruitment and operations, as Paolo Aliatis has done for quite some time in the UK. The UK has a fantastic logistical network. Delivering a package in the UK is cheaper, faster and easier than delivering a package in any other place where Paolo has done business before.

Fast internet connections and free internet across many nationwide spots can be found. Also, the facility of setting up your own websites and creating your own logos with free apps and free software allows you to create your own brand for free without having to pay web developers or anybody to connect an email with your own domain. Even getting business cards printed is easy and can be done with one click with companies through online printers.



Depending on your industry, sectors, service and the product or service you are planning to trade, the UK has it all, ranging from corporations, commodity recruitment and trading and property to smaller businesses and startups. If you look for it, it won’t be difficult to find people that advise you and let you into the industry. British people tend to be very open and helpful whenever you ask for help. When it comes to hiring people, the UK has more flexible labor laws, something Paolo has found over the years.



Finally, people in the UK, especially in London, are open minded, love business and business is an aspiring hobby in London, and other parts of the UK, where if you are a business person you are definitely going to find similar people around you.