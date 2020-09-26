Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu tonight released a video in which he claimed that full closure was necessary.

"Mistakes were made along the way," Netanyahu said. "The decision to open the banquet halls was too quick, perhaps also the decision to open the entire education system. The populist decisions in the Knesset to repeal the restrictions we, the government, imposed, after seeing the morbidity rising were completely wrong."

On the eve of Yom Kippur, which will take place tomorrow, Netanyahu exclaimed: "Do not go to synagogues this year, pray outside."

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the petition by scientists and academics against the COVID-19 lockdown.

The judges ruled that “the petition’s underlying factual and legal infrastructure is no longer relevant," referring to the petition’s claims of inflated morbidity and mortality data, biases, and lack of transparency. The judges ruled the points were moot, as the government has already tightened measures and imposed full lockdown based on the same data.

The Court said it cannot examine the substantive arguments presented by the petitioners, and therefore defers to the "competent bodies".