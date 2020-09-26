Report: 2 ISIS supporters plot White House, Trump Tower attacks

One man from Texas, another from South Carolina accused of planning attacks that one suspect allegedly said 'could be Netflix worthy.'

NBC News reports two men face charges in an alleged plot to bomb or open fire at landmark sites in the U.S., including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City, a federal complaint says.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Texas, and Kristopher Sean Matthews, of South Carolina, face charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terror organization.

An email and phone call by NBC to Molina's attorney for comment did not receive an immediate response. Court records do not list an attorney for Matthews.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the federal court for the Western District of Texas, Molina and Matthews used an online chat group in 2019 to discuss attacking U.S. targets on behalf of ISIS. The two also allegedly discussed traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group.

They allegedly learned how to build car bombs, suicide belts, and explosives, and planned attacks with others on an encrypted messaging application.