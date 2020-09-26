Singer Shlomi Shabat infected with the coronavirus

Israeli music star Shlomi Shabat has tested positive for the coronavirus, after he reported having a high fever, Shabat’s manager said Saturday.

The sixty-six year old singer is in good condition and is being treated at home, Ofer Menachem, Shabat’s public relations chief said. “Shlomi is feeling great and is at his home. We wish him a quick recovery.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Health Ministry has recorded a total of 217,899 cases of the coronavirus in Israel since the pandemic started, with 62,913 cases currently active.

The death toll stands at 1,412, with 1,386 patients currently hospitalized, including 708 in serious condition.