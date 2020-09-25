Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Late Supreme Court justice makes history one final time, becoming the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at US Capitol.

Late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honored on Friday at the US Capitol, where she made history one final time, becoming the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state there.

Ginsburg's flag-draped casket was carried up the Capitol east steps and brought to Statuary Hall, where the justice's relatives, US lawmakers and dignitaries including Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, were in attendance.

Guests -- wearing masks and observing social distance guidelines to guard against the spread of coronavirus -- placed their hands on their hearts as an honor guard laid the casket on a wooden stand draped by black ribbon.

Ginsburg, who died on September 18 at age 87, was only the second woman to serve on America's highest court, and became known for changing the face of US anti-discrimination law.

Most lawmakers in attendance were Democratic women, noted AFP, including Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris, although some Republicans also paid their respects, including the party's number two in the House, Steve Scalise.

President Donald Trump has vowed to quickly fill the crucial court vacancy and has said he will announce his pick to replace Ginsburg on Saturday.

Senate Democrats have vowed to do what they can to block Trump's nominee, arguing the winner of the 2020 presidential election should have the right to make the lifetime appointment.

If Trump's nominee gets through, Democrats have vowed retaliation should they win control of the Senate in November.

Trump said he is considering up to five women as potential replacements for Ginsburg.

The President paid his respects to the late justice on Thursday at the Supreme Court, where he was heckled by protesters.

AFP contributed to this report.

