How will the US Elections influence the Middle East?

Following the signing of historic agreements with the Gulf states, Israel should be concerned about a situation in which Joe Biden will win.

Jay Shapiro thinks that the American election this year will determine the future of the Middle East.

He claims that the American Republican and Democratic parties have totally different approaches to the Middle East and Israel.

Following the signing of the agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Joe Biden's victory could take the situation in directions that Israel does not want, such as the realization of a Palestinian state and the loss of a future chance for sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.