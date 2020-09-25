

I’m an American Jew, And I LOVE President Donald J. Trump MSNBC's Donny Deutsch castigated Jews who support Trump for not looking back at Jewish history. We looked and saw something else. Op-ed. Mark Langfan ,

רויטרס דונלד טראמפ I’m a second generation Jewish-American, and I don’t just like President Donald J. Trump. I LOVE President Trump. The self-proclaimed “Hitler-epithet-gatekeeper” MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch has taken to the TV airways and declared of American Jews supporting President Trump, “How dare you? How dare you, with what our people have gone through in history, and you see a man who is a dictator. And once you give a man absolute power, he is possible of anything. And if you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history. And you are blind and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff. It is time to wake up.!” Dear Mr. Deutsch, just because you repeat a pathetic lie over and over, it doesn’t make that lie true. It just proves that you, Mr. Deutsch, are a liar. I love President Trump for scores of real and practical reasons, both non-Jewish and Jewish reasons. Pres. Trump is not a 'Hitler,' and your gross misappropriation of the term “Hitler' is slander and debasement of the very Jewish history you claim you are so concerned about. Pres. Trump is attempting to free America and the world of the dystopic tyranny of leftist and Islamic fascisms that are premised on virulent anti-Semitism. Calling Trump 'Hitler' now when he is fighting anti-Semitism is Orwellian double-speak, delusional, and as evil as a Jew calling Winston Churchill 'Hitler’'during World War II. More than a year before President Trump was elected in September 2015, I wrote in “President Trump will undo Obama’s Iran-First Policy” as to why President Trump would not only be elected President, but also would be a great President. I wrote, “In short, get ready for President Trump. But, more importantly, Trump, and only Trump, has the guts to erase Obama, and the vestiges of Obama's traitorous Iran-First policies, like Obama never existed. Just call Trump the Eraser-Man. America will elect Trump because it wants to erase Obama, and all of his domestic and national security policies.” I love President Trump because he erased as much of the putrid domestic and egregious foreign affairs policies of Obama as he could in just 4 years with almost all of the lame-stream legacy media fighting him every step of the way. Before I go into the macro concepts explaining why, as an American Jew, I love Pres. Trump. I want to be crystal clear. I am not one of those Trump supporters who says “I love Trump, but he can tweet a little less.” No, I love Trump and I want him to tweet a lot more. Pres. Trump has sustained the greatest barrage of fake malignant traitorous news in the history of our country. The founding fathers would never have believed that almost all of the “free press” they were protecting under the 1st Amendment is owned today by multinational corporations that do not have the interests of America as their beacon, but their corporate profits from foreign countries as their sole immoral compass. You, Mr. Deutsch, only have your megaphone because you act as a “useful idiot” to your corporate foreign paymasters. Your programming is actually foreign in-kind donations to the Biden campaign. But, because your network is “legacy” press, you have a patina of constitutional protection. You are actually engaged in foreign collusion in an American election. Since,almost all of the press issues the same Big Lie screeds you, Mr. Deutsch, deliver, I only wish Pres. Trump would tear more into the lot of you. But, let’s get to the heart of the matter. I love Pres. Trump as an American Jew because he has made America energy independent, and restored the fabric of American industrial production to our country. Only through an economically strong America can all peoples, including American Jews, reach their potential and feel they are part of the American dream. Too many American Jews feel they need to support Democrat handouts. I believe in a hand-up, not a handout. Despite the battering of our economy by the China Virus, Pres. Trump’s economic stewardship has saved our economy, not only for us Americans, but for the whole world. As for foreign affairs, I, as an American Jew, love Pres. Trump because he has rejected the puerile neo-con never-Trumpers\ military-industrial establishment to the great strategic benefit of America. To date, over the last 4 years, we have lost 121 Americans soldiers killed in combat in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. Of course, the life of every American soldier is precious, but Trump’s first 4 years KIA count is one-twentieth the number of Killed-in-Action that Pres. Bush suffered in his first 4 years, and one-sixteenth, of the number of Killed-in-Action Pres. Obama suffered in his first four years. In other words, the world is safer for America because of Pres. Trump. A safer America means a world safer for all Jews all over the world. I love President Trump because he obliterated the Iran nuclear deal and has given the Middle-East Arabs cover to harmonize with Israel so as to enable the Jews and Arabs of the Middle-East to fight off the twin Islamic hegemonic threats of Shiite Iran and Muslim-Brotherhood Turkey. Mr. Deutsch, you claim to know Jewish history and abuse the name of Hitler for perpetuate your Big Lie. Meanwhile, Iran (and to a lesser, more covert extent, Turkey) has publicly messaged that they want to eradicate Israel from the map and murder 6 Million Jews. Instead of you calling Iran 'Hitler,' you have lied to and misdirected your audience from the real threat to the Jews, and the world, a nuclear-armed theocratic Islamic enemy. Domestically, I, as Jew, love President Trump because Pres. Trump has battled perhaps the greatest enemy America and American Jews face: it’s the new virulently antisemitic Woke religion that violently violates every constitutional protection Americans treasure. In the new Woke religion, of which you, Mr. Deutsch are an example, freedom of speech is violently suppressed. Do you recall that American Jews were expected to protect the Neo-Nazi Americans’ right to peacefully protest and march through the Jew neighborhood of Skokie? Today, you and your “news” machinery cancel, or attack, any peaceful Republican protester or person who dares challenge your views on any issue from Transgenderism to the China virus. And Pres. Trump hasn’t just issued vague cliches. Pres, Trump signed an executive order defending Jews from anti-Semitism on today’s college campuses. If you, Mr. Deutsch cared about Jews or Jewish history, you would have congratulated Pres. Trump for defending Jews and free speech on college campuses. Instead, you trade on your Jewish ancestry to engage in Big-Lies against a President who has defended American Jews and all Americans from violent Woke antisemitic tyranny. President Trump is not a modern day 'Hitler,' Pres, Trump protects American Jews and all peaceful law-abiding Americans from foreign and domestic enemies and criminals. Mr. Deutsch, you are not a speaker for the Jewish people, but a representative of Woke antisemitic Fascism. How dare you? How dare you say you speak on behalf American Jews? And lecture to them?



