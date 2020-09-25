Reflections on the days of awe - under the coronavirus crisis

Jonathan Silver digs into the archives and offers excerpts from our conversations on faith, mortality, tradition, and obligation, and sin.

2020 has been a chaotic year, and last weekend, millions of Jews around the world celebrated Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year — and prayed that the coming year would be better than the one that just ended.

Of course, for religious Jews we’re now in the midst of the ten day period between Rosh Hashana and the day of atonement, Yom Kippur. During this interim period, known as the Ten Days of Repentance, we take a step back from our lives, reflect on our shortcomings, and resolve to return to walk a better path in the year ahead.

In this podcast, our host, Jonathan Silver, digs back into the archives to bring you excerpts from our best conversations on faith, mortality, tradition, and obligation, and sin.

Our aim this week is to bring you occasions to think theologically at a theologically heightened time of year. Excerpts are drawn from past discussions with Tara Isabella Burton, Rabbi David Bashevkin, Christine Rosen, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, and Rabbi Dovid Margolin.