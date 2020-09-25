Gantz: We won't let government ban demonstrations

Defense Minister vows Blue and White will prevent government from using emergency powers to ban demonstrations during pandemic.

As the Knesset remains deadlocked on a bill to expand the government's emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote to Blue and White lawmakers, assuring them that he would not permit the government to use the emergency powers to ban protests or block prayer gatherings.

"The decision on a stringent lockdown was designed to stop the spread of the virus, not to block protests or communal prayer. We will keep pushing the legislation within the rules of democratic process and will prevent using emergency regulations that are focused solely on protests, prayers, or any other specific target."

On Friday, Opposition MKs blocked the government from fast-tracking passage of a bill which would allow authorities to significantly limit public protests and prayer gatherings during the hermetic lockdown.

While the tighter lockdown is set to go into effect at 2:00 p.m. Friday, the new restrictions on prayer groups and protests will not be included for the time being.