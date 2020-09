Talking Parsha: Look beyond what you see! Before Moshe dies, God tells him to see the land that he will not enter. Why in his last moments is he commanded to see what he's missing? Tuvia and Yitzi ,

Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha Tuvia and Yitzi talk Parsha: Parshat Ha'azinu - Just before Moshe dies, Hashem tells him to go up to Har Ha'evarim to see the land, that to his disappointment, he will not enter. Is it not hard enough that Moshe isn't entering the land?? Why in his last moments is he commanded to see what he is missing??



