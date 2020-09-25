Record-breaking 7,527 new coronavirus diagnoses in 24 hours

Number of positive tests hits record high of 12.8% as death toll climbs to 1,378, with 669 coronavirus patients in serious condition.

The number of newly diagnosed cases of the coronavirus hit a record-high Thursday, with 7,527 newly discovered cases of the virus reported over a twenty-four-hour period.

That breaks the previous record, set just a day earlier, of 7,131.

The surge in the number of diagnosed cases is partially the result of a significant increase in the number of tests conducted, with 60,524 people tested across the country Thursday, the second highest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

A record number of tests were conducted on Tuesday, when 63,061 coronavirus tests were conducted.

Of the 58,919 valid tests conducted Thursday, 12.8% returned positive, another record number, topping the 12.4% of tests which came back positive Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 1,378, including nine deaths reported on Thursday.

A total of 214,458 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel since the pandemic began, with 152,294 ending in recovery.

Out of 60,786 currently active cases of the virus, 55,992 are being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels.

There are 1,338 hospitalized coronavirus patients, including 669 in serious condition, with a further 246 in moderate condition. A total of 167 patients are on respirators.