Nissenkorn blasts Netanyahu: He incites and divides

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening after the latter attacked the left-wing demonstrators protesting against him and called them "anarchists" and "delusional".

"It is shameful to see that tonight, too, Netanyahu chooses to continue inciting against the demonstrators. Blue and White leads a responsible line of social solidarity and Netanyahu continues to separate for the purpose of his political needs. Everyone is guilty except the Prime Minister," he said.

"The protesters in Balfour are not responsible for the crisis, and they will be able to continue to exercise their democratic right without restrictions of a lockdown, immediately after its removal," Nissenkorn added.

MK Shlomo Karhi from the Likud responded to the Minister of Justice and said, "Nissenkorn, go home. You are betraying the citizens of Israel in favor of a handful of lunatics.”

''59 dead in the last day. What about the right of Israeli citizens to live? Are you crazy? And Miki Haimovich and other colleagues in your party are voting against [a lockdown]? Even after you said it was for political reasons? Have you lost your mind?”

The comments followed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s special statement on Thursday evening, in which he commented on left-wing demonstrations during the lockdown and said, "They say I want this lockdown in order to stop the demonstrations - that is ridiculous. These ridiculous anarchist demonstrations only help us politically."