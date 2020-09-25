'It’s critical that we stand strong and defend Israel'

Reverend David Welch, Executive Director of the US Pastor Council, spoke recently at the "Together for the Jordan Valley" event organized by the Holy Land Redemption Fund, and broadcast live on Arutz Sheva.

“I’m thankful that we have a president in President Trump who is so strong in defending the nation of Israel. Our roots go so deep, so far back, and it is a joy to be part of this,” he said.

“I have had the privilege of coming [to Israel] one time and am looking forward to coming back again, and everyone who I’ve ever talked to, including myself, is forever changed by walking through the Land of Israel and to see and experience where all this began. You see the influence of what God has done throughout the ages, and also right now why it’s so critical that we stand strong and make sure we defend, in every way we can, the boundaries and the nation of Israel.”