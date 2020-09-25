Bahraini King: Deal with Israel affirms commitment for peace

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Thursday that the establishment of relations with Israel is a “civilized message”, affirming the country’s commitment for a just and comprehensive peace for all peoples in the region.

Speaking to world leaders who gathered virtually at the United Nations General Assembly, the Bahraini King added that this step is also an embodiment of his country’s resolute approach to openness and coexistence with all.

He called for intensified efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict in accordance with the “two-state solution”.

“We consider this a cornerstone for achieving a just and comprehensive peace leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, in order enter a new stage of work in which we extend bridges of good neighborly relations to build and develop the common interests of the countries of the region,” said the Monarch.

King Hamad also applauded the efforts of the United Arab Emirates for its agreement with Israel, in exchange for Israel pausing its plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Through that act, the UAE enhanced opportunities for peace, reduced tensions, and gave the people of the region a new era of understanding, rapprochement and peaceful coexistence, while preserving its “firm position” on the Palestinian issue, he added.

He also commended efforts of the United States to accomplish these important strategic steps.

Noting the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic, King Hamad urged all countries to put aside their differences, strengthen areas of human solidarity, stand united in the face of the health threats, and improve future readiness to prevent such risks and properly fortify our societies.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates last week signed the US-backed normalization deals with Israel at the White House.

Bahrain's interior minister said last week that normalizing ties with Israel protects Bahrain's interests and strengthens its strategic partnership with the United States.





