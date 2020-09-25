Science and Technology Minister resigns, then changes mind

Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay announces resignation over lockdown, then backtracks after meeting with Gantz.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Thursday night with Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay who was considering resigning from the government due to the hermetic lockdown.

The two discussed the goings on of recent days and reached agreements on the continuation of Minister Shay's work as a key member of the Blue and White party.

Gantz and Shay discussed common values, their common desire to "put Israel first" and the desire to create a unifying discourse in Israeli society.

They agreed to define the war against the coronavirus epidemic as a top priority that will continue to be professionally led by Minister Shay within the party and as a member of the Coronavirus Cabinet.

The Minister of Defense stressed his great appreciation for Shay and his work for the citizens of Israel and their health within the Coronavirus Cabinet and under the leadership of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Shay said, "I express complete confidence in the leadership of Benny Gantz. I joined the party to realize, together with the Blue and White chairman, common values, including love of Israel, unity and national reconciliation. We will continue to work together for all the citizens of the State of Israel."