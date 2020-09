Entering the new year spiritually primed and ready to take on the world.

Welcoming the new year of 5781 and its blessings, we need to take advantage of all that the month of Tishrei's holy days have to offer us.

The spiritual workout of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Shemini Atzeret are designed to retool and recalibrate our souls, and get us in top form for life's upcoming challenges.

Gmar Chatima Tova - May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life.