Yamina chairman and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday detailed the steps that the government must take towards lifting the hermetic lockdown.

"The lockdown is already a done deal, a finished product. We need to turn the world upside down so that in two weeks there will be a powerful system cutting the chain of infection," Bennett said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"It is possible. It is now possible to recruit selectors who were dismissed from El Al and travel agents, there are 2,000 of these, it is possible to train them in one day. It takes one day to learn contact detection, that's how it is done all over the world. I want to explain the following: 41 people died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. 41 from this morning."

When Bennett was asked if he would have imposed such a lockdown, he replied, "Yes, but a lockdown with a purpose. The lockdown is already lowering the interactions between people, there is nothing to do, people are at home, we see fewer cars, by all parameters, there is a decrease in infections at the moment, we will see results in another 3-4 days."

"I tell the public, we are on the brink of disaster, stop blaming each other," Bennett added. "These people are protesters, and these people want prayers, and weddings. No. We are all in the same boat, each one should be responsible, take care of his community. People know it prevents infection, they do not know that wearing the mask, even if infected, can turn a terrible disease into a mild disease and be asymptomatic."

"We are now at the height of the war, I am not getting into accusations, time is running out," Bennett said. "I do not like many of the government's decisions, the government has made terrible mistakes, but this is the government we have at the moment, we will settle the score later. At the moment the public must act responsibly. The government must put everything aside, recruit epidemiological researchers, increase capacity in hospitals from 800 to 1,600. It’s been going on since March and we are still on 800 beds. To bring in retirees, retired nurses, fourth- and fifth-year students, to establish field hospitals in the north and south dedicated to coronavirus."

Bennett also commented on the issue of demonstrations and said, "I am a great democrat, and I am also a man who wears a kippah. And with all due respect to demonstrations and democracy, nothing bad will happen to democracy if there are no big demonstrations for two weeks. As a person who wears a kippah, God told us to take care of our bodies. God does not want us to go into synagogues and die. Sanctity of life comes first, we are all in the same boat."





