Jump at the Israel Opportunity (Ha'azinu 2020) In this 3-min. video, Baruch Gordon answers the question, "If Moshe didn't merit to enter the Land of Israel, why should we?" Sharona Cohen ,

Mati Amar/TPS Western wall and the Temple Mount In this 3-minute video Baruch Gordon looks into this week's Torah reading Ha'azinu and answers the question, "If Moshe didn't merit to enter the Land of Israel, why should we?"



top