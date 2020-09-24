List of lockdown restrictions over the holidays

Which cities will be closed off and which will remain open? How many people will be permitted to take part in prayers/demonstrations?

Kan News provided a list of directives for the general closure slated to take place nationwide from 9/25/2020 at 2 p.m. until 10/11/2020

Residents will be allowed within 1 kilometer of their homes including for prayer services and demonstrations.

Prayers and demonstrations will be limited to a max. of 20 individuals in regular groups. On Yom Kippur day, prayers will be allowed inside synagogues under Ministry of Health restrictions.

Leaving one's home beyond 1 km will be allowed for the following purposes only:

• Accessing essential products or receiving essential services.

• Attending vital places of employment (financial sector companies, energy sector, food and beverages, welfare services, agriculture, toiletries and cleaning, sea ports and transportation, communications, health services, construction, infrastructure).

• Assisting a person with difficulty or in distress

• Receiving essential medical or social care.

• Women immersing in mikveh (ritual immersion).

• Transfer of a minor between his or her parents residing separately.

• Transfer of a minor whose parent is required to leave for an essential purpose and there is no other responsible person in the place of residence who can be left under his supervision

• Attendance of a legal proceeding for a person who is party to it, or is otherwise required to participate.

• Blood donations.

• Attendance at the funeral of a close family member: parents, grandparents, spouse, child, grandchild, siblings, uncles.

• Sports activities including individuals residing in the same household; not motor vehicle sports.

• Knesset visits/appearances.

• Essential care for animals.

Gatherings - Up to 20 individuals in the public space

Education - No studies in schools, kindergartens, or pre-schools.

Special education institutions, youth villages, children and youths at risk will continue to operate as normal. Private kindergartens for children with parents working in vital industries will also continue to operate, and have even been expanded from groups of six children to eight.

Prayer services - Prayers in synagogues to be allowed on Yom Kippur day only, under Ministry of Health guidelines.

Cemeteries - Will be accessible only to nuclear family members of victims of the Yom Kippur War.

Public transportation - Will be reduced to the minimum required to reach critical locales.

Flights in and out of Ben Gurion Airport - Will be significantly reduced. Outbound flights will only be allowed in emergency scenarios, and inbound flights will be intended for Israelis returning from abroad.

PA Arabs working in Israel - will be allowed to work in the construction industry

This is on the condition that an outline for capsules and sleeping quarters are available within pre-'67 borders under the employer's supervision.

Cities under full lockdown: Abu Sanan, Umm al-Fahm, Umm al-Qutuf, Ofakim, Or Akiva, Azor, Ivim, Iksal, Elad, Ariel, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Baka al-Gharbiya, Beer Sheva, Beit Dagan, Beit She'an, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, Basma, Baana, Barkat, Jadeida-Makr, Julis, Givat Ze'ev, Gadera, Dvoriya, Dyer al-Assad, Zichron Yaakov, Hadera, Holon, Hatzor HaGlilit, Turan, Taibeh, Taibe In the Galilee, Tira, Tamra, Yavneh, Yad Binyamin, Yeruham, Kabul, Kasra-Samia, Kfar Chabad, Kfar Yassif, Kfar Manda, Kfar Qassem, Kfar Kara, Lod, Majd al-Krum, Majdal Shams, Migdal Ha'emek, Modi'in Illit, Mizra, Meiser, Ma'agalim, Ma'ale Adumim, Mashhad, Na'ura, Ness Ziona, Nazareth, Netivot, Netanya, Sakhnin, Sandala, Eilabun, Ilut, Ein Mahel, Arav, Arara, Fureidis, Petah Tikva, Safed, Qalansawa, Kiryat Gat, Kiryat Ye'arim, Kiryat Malachi, Kiryat Ekron, Kiryat Shmona, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Reina, Rechasim, Shibli, Umm al-Ganem, Sdot Micha, Sderot, Shefar'am and Tel Sheva.

The following Jerusalem neighborhoods are defined as "red":

Greater Romema, Givat Shaul, Har Nof, Anata, Shuafat, Tzur Baher, Umm Tuba, Beit Safafa, a-Tur, Issawiya, extended city center, Rehavia to Meah Shearim, Gonenim, Givat Mordechai, Rasko, Givat HaRedim, Neve Ya'akov, Pisgat Ze'ev, Wadi Jouz, Sheikh Graach, Bab A Zahara, Old City, Kfar Akev, Beit Hanina, Talbiyeh, Baka, Talpiyot, Arnona, Armon Hanatziv, Old Katamon and the German Colony.

"Orange" neighborhoods in Jerusalem:

Gilo, Har Homa, Abu Tur, Silwan, Ras al-Amud, Kiryat Moshe, Beit Hakerem, Bayit Vegan, Ramat Sharet and Danya, Kiryat Yovel, Ein Karem, Kiryat Menachem, Malcha and Jabal al-Mukaber.