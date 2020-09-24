Gantz: We are fighting for our lives

Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement to the citizens of Israel Thursday evening ahead of the expansion of the lockdown restrictions tomorrow.

"We are in one of the most difficult crises we have ever known. We are fighting for the lives of the citizens of Israel. I refuse to be drawn into populism, obsessions or Zionism, but instead to focus on saving lives and saving society," Gantz said.

"The decision to open the economy was too early, the decision to transfer the responsibility for cutting off the chain of infection to the IDF came too late," the defense minister added.

"This is not a struggle between protesters and worshipers, this is not a virus that only affects the haredim or secular. This is a war for our lives, the incitement brought by certain interested parties between parts of the people must not prevail.

Defense Minister Ganz added: "Whoever goes out to demonstrate and may endanger others with illness or death - he must choose to demonstrate near his house. Whoever goes out to pray and may endanger others with illness or death - he must choose to pray at home. I have done and will do everything to protect the right to demonstrate. To the worshippers: protecting people's lives overrules all other considerations."