Woman killed in balcony fall

A 60-year-old from the third-floor balcony of a building under renovation in Haifa Thursday afternoon. Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics arrived at the scene and determined her death.

MDA medic Moshe Rosenthal said: "The injured woman was lying in the yard of the building unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing after falling from a great height. We provided her with medical treatment and performed advanced resuscitation operations, but her injury was fatal and in the end we had to determine her death."

Nati Dana, deputy director of the Carmel area of United Hatzalah, told reporters while first responders were still attempting to resuscitate the woman: "We were called while we were close to the incident. We began resuscitation operations and first aid. At present, an intensive care unit is continuing to provide treatment. Additional teams, including psychotherapists, are treating eyewitnesses who are suffering from anxiety."