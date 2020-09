The Sun reported that gov't introduced national curfew on restaurants & pubs, called on people to work from home.

After 4,368 CV-19 cases were reported Monday - a rise of almost 400 from the previous day, PM Boris Johnson announced a national curfew today (Thursday). Pubs and restaurants will have to close by 10pm and a £10,000 fine will be imposed on individuals for participating in large gatherings.

The report also stated that citizens will be advised to work from home after months of being encouraged to return to their places of work.