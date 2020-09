MK Tehila Friedman of Blue and White warns religious community of Israel not to enter synagogues on holiest day of the Jewish year.

During an interview with Arutz Sheva religious MK Tehila Friedman of the Blue and White center-right party called on worshippers from around the country not to attend Yom Kippur services.

"It's the holiest day of the year, but don't pray inside [synagogues]," she cautioned. "Having old people attending services is even more irresponsible," she added.