Demonstrators block vehicle access to the Knesset during debate on amendment to restrict demonstrations during lockdown.

Dozens of demonstrators blocked the entry of vehicles into the Knesset at Thursday afternoon, during the plenary debate on an amendment to the Coronavirus Law that would allow the restriction of demonstrations.

The demonstrators carried signs calling for the prime minister to resign. Police forces arrived at the scene.

The Knesset is expected to approve today the law that allows for the restriction of demonstrations to a range of up to 1,000 meters from a person's house during a lockdown.